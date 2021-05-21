The Chart for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went down by -11.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Renewable Energy Group Closes Upsized Offering of $550 Million “Green Bond”

Is It Worth Investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REGI) Right Now?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGI is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.09, which is $30.99 above the current price. REGI currently public float of 38.08M and currently shorts hold a 11.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGI was 1.46M shares.

REGI’s Market Performance

REGI stocks went down by -0.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly performance of -40.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Renewable Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for REGI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGI

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGI reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for REGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Hold” to REGI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

REGI Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGI fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.85. In addition, Renewable Energy Group Inc. saw -18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGI starting from Sorrells Christopher D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 18. After this action, Sorrells Christopher D. now owns 32,393 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc., valued at $325,000 using the latest closing price.

Sorrells Christopher D., the Director of Renewable Energy Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $62.06 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Sorrells Christopher D. is holding 37,393 shares at $620,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.25 for the present operating margin

+10.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.20.

Based on Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.49. Total debt to assets is 6.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.