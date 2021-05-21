Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) went up by 10.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s stock price has collected 21.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Tecnoglass to Present at Sidoti Microcap Virtual Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ :TGLS) Right Now?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGLS is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tecnoglass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.60, which is -$6.95 below the current price. TGLS currently public float of 20.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGLS was 305.69K shares.

TGLS’s Market Performance

TGLS stocks went up by 21.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.38% and a quarterly performance of 163.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 437.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Tecnoglass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.85% for TGLS stocks with a simple moving average of 148.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TGLS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TGLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

TGLS Trading at 54.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares surge +59.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS rose by +21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +277.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc. saw 180.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from Torres Julio A., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.87 back on May 13. After this action, Torres Julio A. now owns 85,520 shares of Tecnoglass Inc., valued at $317,400 using the latest closing price.

Byorum Martha L, the Director of Tecnoglass Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Byorum Martha L is holding 58,304 shares at $21,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.48 for the present operating margin

+36.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc. stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.54. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 105.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.39. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.