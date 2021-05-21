Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $293.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that Men Are Dressing Like Painters—and Paying Hundreds to Do It

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $291.24, which is $4.64 above the current price. SHW currently public float of 243.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.46M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went down by -1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.29% and a quarterly performance of 18.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of 17.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $874. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SHW, setting the target price at $740 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

SHW Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.20. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw 15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from IPPOLITO PETER J., who sale 1,726 shares at the price of $711.87 back on Mar 09. After this action, IPPOLITO PETER J. now owns 0 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $1,228,688 using the latest closing price.

Sladek Joseph F, the Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain of The Sherwin-Williams Company, sale 177 shares at $707.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sladek Joseph F is holding 0 shares at $125,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+46.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +11.06. The total capital return value is set at 20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.12. Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 280.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 49.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.