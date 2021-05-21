Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE :RTP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RTP currently public float of 69.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTP was 2.15M shares.

RTP’s Market Performance

RTP stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of -34.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.85% for Reinvent Technology Partners. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for RTP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

RTP Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTP rose by +0.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Reinvent Technology Partners saw -14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RTP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.