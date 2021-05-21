Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) – News Heater

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) went up by 7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Liquid Media Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire iNDIEFLIX

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :YVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YVR is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liquid Media Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. YVR currently public float of 8.61M and currently shorts hold a 9.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YVR was 10.89M shares.

YVR’s Market Performance

YVR stocks went up by 14.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.94% and a quarterly performance of -0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.36% for Liquid Media Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.49% for YVR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

YVR Trading at -32.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares sank -29.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2010. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw 24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -17287.95 for the present operating margin
  • -1806.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -10954.65. The total capital return value is set at -77.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.10.

Based on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), the company’s capital structure generated 12.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.36. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 399.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

