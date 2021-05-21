Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Associated Bank ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Study with Retail Banking in the Upper Midwest by J.D. Power

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE :ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Associated Banc-Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.69, which is -$0.37 below the current price. ASB currently public float of 149.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.52M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stocks went down by -0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.01% and a quarterly performance of 16.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for ASB stocks with a simple moving average of 29.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ASB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.55. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw 33.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Stein David L, who sale 2,995 shares at the price of $22.76 back on May 11. After this action, Stein David L now owns 36,218 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $68,166 using the latest closing price.

Kitowski Nicole M, the Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 13 shares at $23.22 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Kitowski Nicole M is holding 0 shares at $302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +22.99. The total capital return value is set at 3.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.63. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 60.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 7.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.