Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock price has collected 15.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ :PSHG) Right Now?

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSHG is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Performance Shipping Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. PSHG currently public float of 2.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSHG was 51.66K shares.

PSHG’s Market Performance

PSHG stocks went up by 15.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.02% and a quarterly performance of -28.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for Performance Shipping Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.26% for PSHG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSHG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PSHG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSHG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

PSHG Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSHG rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Performance Shipping Inc. saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.25 for the present operating margin

+29.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Shipping Inc. stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.41. Total debt to assets is 36.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.