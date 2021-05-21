Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Exercise In Full of Underwriters’ Over-allotment Option and Subsequent Closing of Public Offering of 6.375% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE :PEB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEB is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.85, which is $2.49 above the current price. PEB currently public float of 129.58M and currently shorts hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEB was 1.50M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.18% for PEB stocks with a simple moving average of 18.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $26 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEB reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for PEB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PEB, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PEB Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.32. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from Martz Raymond D, who sale 9,266 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Mar 03. After this action, Martz Raymond D now owns 250,581 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $219,882 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Thomas Charles, the EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, sale 9,266 shares at $23.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Fisher Thomas Charles is holding 177,847 shares at $219,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.38 for the present operating margin

-62.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -88.45. The total capital return value is set at -5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.74. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 79.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.22. Total debt to assets is 42.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.