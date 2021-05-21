Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.28. The company’s stock price has collected 3.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE :TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Targa Resources Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.29, which is $1.1 above the current price. TRGP currently public float of 224.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRGP was 1.76M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stocks went up by 3.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.16% and a quarterly performance of 29.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Targa Resources Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.42% for TRGP stocks with a simple moving average of 51.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $37 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRGP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

TRGP Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.61. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 46.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from JOYCE RENE R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $36.70 back on May 11. After this action, JOYCE RENE R now owns 213,759 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $733,900 using the latest closing price.

JOYCE RENE R, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 21,425 shares at $36.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that JOYCE RENE R is holding 225,130 shares at $786,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+18.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -18.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.47. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 264.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 45.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.