Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.09. The company's stock price has collected -3.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE :EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMN is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Eastman Chemical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $130.61, which is $1.83 above the current price. EMN currently public float of 135.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMN was 869.61K shares.

EMN’s Market Performance

EMN stocks went down by -3.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.39% and a quarterly performance of 9.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Eastman Chemical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for EMN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $148 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

EMN Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.17. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw 22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from Stuckey Perry, who sale 12,231 shares at the price of $130.01 back on May 17. After this action, Stuckey Perry now owns 36,396 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $1,590,152 using the latest closing price.

King Scott V., the CAO & Controller of Eastman Chemical Company, sale 12,588 shares at $126.00 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that King Scott V. is holding 7,827 shares at $1,586,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 9.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.04. Total debt to assets is 36.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.