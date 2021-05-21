Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC)?

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. – SVAC

Is It Worth Investing in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :SVAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SVAC currently public float of 37.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVAC was 876.56K shares.

SVAC’s Market Performance

SVAC stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.40% and a quarterly performance of -11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.55% for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for SVAC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.05% for the last 200 days.

SVAC Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVAC rose by +0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVAC

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.82.