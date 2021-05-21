Is Cosan S.A. (CSAN) a Keeper?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosan S.A. (NYSE :CSAN) Right Now?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cosan S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.48. CSAN currently public float of 382.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSAN was 570.79K shares.

CSAN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Cosan S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for CSAN stocks with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

CSAN Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSAN rose by +2.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Cosan S.A. saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosan S.A. stands at +6.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.66.

Based on Cosan S.A. (CSAN), the company’s capital structure generated 146.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.44. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.