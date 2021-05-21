Is CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) a Keeper?

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that CoreCivic’s Third Annual ESG Report Shows Steadfast Commitment to Reducing Recidivism, Focus on Keeping People Safe and Front Line Resiliency Amid Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE :CXW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXW is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CoreCivic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.30. CXW currently public float of 118.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXW was 2.50M shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of 12.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for CoreCivic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.25% for CXW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2017.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CXW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw 23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Swindle, Patrick D., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on May 10. After this action, Swindle, Patrick D. now owns 149,581 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $208,380 using the latest closing price.

Grande Anthony L, the EVP, Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Grande Anthony L is holding 182,871 shares at $372,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.47 for the present operating margin

+19.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc. stands at +2.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 141.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.57. Total debt to assets is 52.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.51.