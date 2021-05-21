Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $300.91. The company’s stock price has collected 6.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Synopsys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $311.17, which is $67.06 above the current price. SNPS currently public float of 151.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 1.03M shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 6.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly performance of -8.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Synopsys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of 3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNPS, setting the target price at $228 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.45. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from DE GEUS AART, who sale 28,311 shares at the price of $241.42 back on Mar 26. After this action, DE GEUS AART now owns 65,537 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $6,834,921 using the latest closing price.

RUNKEL JOHN F JR, the GC & Corporate Secretary of Synopsys Inc., sale 4,236 shares at $238.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that RUNKEL JOHN F JR is holding 20,154 shares at $1,008,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+77.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +18.03. The total capital return value is set at 13.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.74. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.91. Total debt to assets is 8.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.