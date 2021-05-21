Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH)

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/21 that How to Play Bill Ackman’s Next Move

Is It Worth Investing in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :PSTH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PSTH currently public float of 200.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTH was 3.03M shares.

PSTH’s Market Performance

PSTH stocks went up by 4.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.47% and a quarterly performance of -14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.11% for PSTH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.32% for the last 200 days.

PSTH Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTH rose by +4.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.67.