Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.43. The company’s stock price has collected 4.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Broadstone Net Lease Proposes Amendment to Company Charter

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE :BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is -$0.52 below the current price. BNL currently public float of 144.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNL was 789.84K shares.

BNL’s Market Performance

BNL stocks went up by 4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.83% and a quarterly performance of 12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.64% for BNL stocks with a simple moving average of 16.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for BNL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BNL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

BNL Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL rose by +4.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.30. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Pickney Roderick, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on May 14. After this action, Pickney Roderick now owns 44,934 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., valued at $62,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.09 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stands at +20.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 36.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 235.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.