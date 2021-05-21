Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) went up by 88.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.99. The company’s stock price has collected 40.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that NeuroRx and Georgian Ministry of Health Agree to Initiate Expanded Access Program of ZYESAMI (aviptadil acetate) for COVID-19 Respiratory Failure in Georgia

Is It Worth Investing in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :BRPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRPA is at 0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BRPA currently public float of 0.76M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRPA was 28.92K shares.

BRPA’s Market Performance

BRPA stocks went up by 40.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.33% and a quarterly performance of -7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 243.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 46.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.96% for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.14% for BRPA stocks with a simple moving average of 55.63% for the last 200 days.

BRPA Trading at 12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.79%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRPA rose by +40.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +239.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.77. In addition, Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. saw 47.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRPA

The total capital return value is set at -4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA), the company’s capital structure generated 96.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.11. Total debt to assets is 44.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.