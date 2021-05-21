Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) went up by 9.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected 24.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Genius Sports Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance By 35%

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE :GENI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Genius Sports Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.25. GENI currently public float of 20.70M. Today, the average trading volume of GENI was 998.99K shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI stocks went up by 24.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.65% and a quarterly performance of 6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Genius Sports Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.13% for GENI stocks with a simple moving average of 36.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

GENI Trading at 16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +24.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.