Here’s Our Rant About ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Ziopharm Oncology Reinforces Clear and Bold Vision for Delivering Value at Annual Shareholders Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :ZIOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZIOP is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.08. ZIOP currently public float of 194.85M and currently shorts hold a 20.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIOP was 2.00M shares.

ZIOP’s Market Performance

ZIOP stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.87% and a quarterly performance of -39.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for ZIOP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZIOP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZIOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZIOP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

ZIOP Trading at -11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIOP rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIOP starting from Buck Jill, who sale 27,894 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Jan 08. After this action, Buck Jill now owns 199,516 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., valued at $87,029 using the latest closing price.

Lafond Kevin G, the SVP, Treasurer & CAO of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., sale 18,020 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Lafond Kevin G is holding 63,965 shares at $55,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIOP

The total capital return value is set at -71.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.23. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -53.50 for asset returns.

Based on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.74. Total debt to assets is 3.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.