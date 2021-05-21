Here’s Our Rant About Ferro Corporation (FOE)

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FOE, ONDS, CORE, ARPO, PFBI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Ferro Corporation (NYSE :FOE) Right Now?

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOE is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ferro Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is -$1.28 below the current price. FOE currently public float of 81.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOE was 991.21K shares.

FOE’s Market Performance

FOE stocks went down by -0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.96% and a quarterly performance of 38.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Ferro Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.98% for FOE stocks with a simple moving average of 43.67% for the last 200 days.

FOE Trading at 20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +27.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOE fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.95. In addition, Ferro Corporation saw 47.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOE starting from Duesenberg Mark Hugo, who sale 15,854 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Feb 23. After this action, Duesenberg Mark Hugo now owns 227,525 shares of Ferro Corporation, valued at $243,486 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Peter T, the Chairman, President and CEO of Ferro Corporation, sale 11,313 shares at $15.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Thomas Peter T is holding 846,805 shares at $175,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+30.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferro Corporation stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ferro Corporation (FOE), the company’s capital structure generated 189.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.49. Total debt to assets is 41.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.