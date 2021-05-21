Here’s How Your Trade Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Aggressively Right Now

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.81. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/21 that A Risk-Free Way to Profit From SPACs

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOF currently public float of 86.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 2.98M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

IPOF stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.72% and a quarterly performance of -32.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of -17.40% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF rose by +1.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.25. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw -18.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.