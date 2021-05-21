Here’s How Your Trade Denbury Inc. (DEN) Aggressively Right Now

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) went up by 5.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Denbury To Present at UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Denbury Inc. (NYSE :DEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Denbury Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.25, which is $0.44 above the current price. DEN currently public float of 48.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEN was 992.35K shares.

DEN’s Market Performance

DEN stocks went up by 14.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.98% and a quarterly performance of 55.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Denbury Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.04% for DEN stocks with a simple moving average of 86.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEN reach a price target of $39.50. The rating they have provided for DEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

DEN Trading at 23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +22.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN rose by +14.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.33. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw 136.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEN starting from GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who sale 550,060 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Jan 06. After this action, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now owns 4,753,706 shares of Denbury Inc., valued at $15,674,740 using the latest closing price.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of Denbury Inc., sale 128,217 shares at $27.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP is holding 5,303,766 shares at $3,564,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.40 for the present operating margin

+12.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at -201.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.44. Equity return is now at value -126.60, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Based on Denbury Inc. (DEN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.10. Total debt to assets is 9.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.