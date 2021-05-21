FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FMAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FMAC currently public float of 38.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMAC was 458.49K shares.

FMAC’s Market Performance

FMAC stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.70% and a quarterly performance of -16.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.79% for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for FMAC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

FMAC Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMAC remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.