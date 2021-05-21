Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Nomad Foods Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE :NOMD) Right Now?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOMD is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Nomad Foods Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.48, which is $3.18 above the current price. NOMD currently public float of 145.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOMD was 766.55K shares.

NOMD’s Market Performance

NOMD stocks went up by 3.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.40% and a quarterly performance of 12.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Nomad Foods Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.80% for NOMD stocks with a simple moving average of 15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $30 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 19th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.99. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.98 for the present operating margin

+30.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +8.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.