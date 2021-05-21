Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy IG Acquisition Corp. (IGAC)?

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) went up by 0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :IGAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for IG Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IGAC currently public float of 22.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGAC was 163.58K shares.

IGAC’s Market Performance

IGAC stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.82% and a quarterly performance of -9.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.17% for IG Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for IGAC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

IGAC Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGAC fell by -0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, IG Acquisition Corp. saw -4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IGAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.