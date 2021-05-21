Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/21 that U.S. LNG Club Could Get More Exclusive

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX :LNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.05, which is -$0.69 below the current price. LNG currently public float of 250.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.32M shares.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.20% and a quarterly performance of 21.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Cheniere Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for LNG stocks with a simple moving average of 36.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LNG, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

LNG Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.19. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 39.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from KILPATRICK DAVID B, who sale 5,603 shares at the price of $75.58 back on Mar 16. After this action, KILPATRICK DAVID B now owns 69,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $423,489 using the latest closing price.

KILPATRICK DAVID B, the Director of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 4,397 shares at $75.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that KILPATRICK DAVID B is holding 9,938 shares at $331,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.85 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at -0.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.