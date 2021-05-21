Can Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (SPNV) Remain Competitive?

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – SCPE, SPNV, FTCV, CTAC, ITAC

Is It Worth Investing in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. (NYSE :SPNV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPNV currently public float of 40.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPNV was 819.41K shares.

SPNV’s Market Performance

SPNV stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of -18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.63% for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for SPNV stocks with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

SPNV Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNV fell by -0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc. saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.