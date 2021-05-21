Can Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Remain Competitive?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.11. The company’s stock price has collected 9.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Haemonetics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.71. HAE currently public float of 50.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 915.78K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 9.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.49% and a quarterly performance of -57.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.79% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of -45.16% for the last 200 days.

HAE Trading at -38.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.63. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw -52.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Goldstein Dan, who sale 42 shares at the price of $55.19 back on May 19. After this action, Goldstein Dan now owns 2,421 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $2,318 using the latest closing price.

Lingamneni Anila, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 92 shares at $55.19 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Lingamneni Anila is holding 14,202 shares at $5,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+51.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 19.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 34.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.