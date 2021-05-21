Can Ball Corporation (BLL) Remain Competitive?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Ball Corporation Brings Ball Aluminum Cup(TM) to Major Retailers in all 50 States

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE :BLL) Right Now?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLL is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ball Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.63, which is $17.08 above the current price. BLL currently public float of 326.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLL was 1.96M shares.

BLL’s Market Performance

BLL stocks went down by -1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly performance of -3.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Ball Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for BLL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLL stocks, with Longbow repeating the rating for BLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLL in the upcoming period, according to Longbow is $116 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLL reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for BLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLL, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BLL Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLL fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.69. In addition, Ball Corporation saw -6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLL starting from MORRISON SCOTT C, who sale 8,653 shares at the price of $82.50 back on Mar 18. After this action, MORRISON SCOTT C now owns 346,501 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $713,873 using the latest closing price.

Knobel Jeff A, the Vice President & Treasurer of Ball Corporation, sale 24,990 shares at $93.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Knobel Jeff A is holding 50,669 shares at $2,333,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+15.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BLL), the company’s capital structure generated 247.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.20. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.