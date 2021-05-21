Buy or Sell Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ :TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.64, which is $13.3 above the current price. TXRH currently public float of 66.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXRH was 793.93K shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of 10.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.30% for TXRH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $116 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXRH reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for TXRH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TXRH, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.23. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Colson Christopher C., who sale 259 shares at the price of $104.03 back on May 10. After this action, Colson Christopher C. now owns 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $26,944 using the latest closing price.

ZARLEY JAMES R, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 33,121 shares at $103.02 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that ZARLEY JAMES R is holding 73,043 shares at $3,412,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.93 for the present operating margin

+6.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +1.30. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 89.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.27. Total debt to assets is 32.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.