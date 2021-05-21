A Lesson to Learn: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) – News Heater

A Lesson to Learn: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.64. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :CIK) Right Now?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.27 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 1.04M shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.61% and a quarterly performance of 8.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 11.90% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw 12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

