We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), Here is What We Found

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that The Bancorp, Inc. Selected to Join The S&P SmallCap 600(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :TBBK) Right Now?

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TBBK is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for The Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $2.08 above the current price. TBBK currently public float of 52.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBBK was 847.60K shares.

TBBK’s Market Performance

TBBK stocks went up by 2.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.68% and a quarterly performance of 18.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 265.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for The Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for TBBK stocks with a simple moving average of 53.60% for the last 200 days.

TBBK Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBBK rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.35. In addition, The Bancorp Inc. saw 71.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBBK starting from Leto John, who sale 44,820 shares at the price of $24.60 back on May 11. After this action, Leto John now owns 183,924 shares of The Bancorp Inc., valued at $1,102,541 using the latest closing price.

COHEN DANIEL G, the Director of The Bancorp Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $21.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that COHEN DANIEL G is holding 157,200 shares at $867,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.10. The total capital return value is set at 17.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.81. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 2.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.