We Analyzed the Future Direction of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), Here is What We Found

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $201.68. The company’s stock price has collected 5.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Qorvo(R) to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ :QRVO) Right Now?

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QRVO is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Qorvo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $211.79, which is $21.76 above the current price. QRVO currently public float of 112.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QRVO was 1.25M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

QRVO stocks went up by 5.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.33% and a quarterly performance of 1.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Qorvo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.80% for QRVO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $220 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRVO reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for QRVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to QRVO, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

QRVO Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.17. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, who sale 662 shares at the price of $172.75 back on May 18. After this action, BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A now owns 193,099 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $114,360 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, the President and CEO of Qorvo Inc., sale 788 shares at $168.78 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A is holding 193,761 shares at $132,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.58 for the present operating margin

+46.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 14.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.94. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.35. Total debt to assets is 24.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.