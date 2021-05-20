The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Just Got Our Attention

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Generation gamble? Millennials more willing to engage in bidding wars to get their dream home: TD Survey Shows

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $78.00, which is -$7.7 below the current price. TD currently public float of 1.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 1.95M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went up by 2.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.24% and a quarterly performance of 21.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.29% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of 28.89% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.98. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw 28.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at +22.16. The total capital return value is set at 3.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.70. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 260.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.29. Total debt to assets is 14.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.