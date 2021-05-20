TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.99. The company’s stock price has collected 2.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/23/21 that Why Car Stocks Aren’t Getting Crushed by the Chip Shortage

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE :TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEL is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.13, which is $13.63 above the current price. TEL currently public float of 329.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.75M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL stocks went up by 2.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.36% and a quarterly performance of 3.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for TE Connectivity Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.15% for TEL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $135 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEL reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for TEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TEL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

TEL Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.20. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from Phelan Daniel J, who purchase 118 shares at the price of $135.11 back on Apr 26. After this action, Phelan Daniel J now owns 33,920 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $15,943 using the latest closing price.

MERKT STEVEN T, the President, Transportation Sol. of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 142,545 shares at $130.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that MERKT STEVEN T is holding 40,055 shares at $18,605,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

+30.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.91.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.94. Total debt to assets is 23.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.