Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.63. The company’s stock price has collected 6.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Virtual Goldman Sachs Industrial & Materials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.76, which is $8.37 above the current price. SPR currently public float of 103.34M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPR was 2.58M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stocks went up by 6.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.13% and a quarterly performance of 9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for SPR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

SPR Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.41. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw 10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $48.77 back on Mar 11. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 12,667 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $24,385 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.14 for the present operating margin

-11.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at -25.56. The total capital return value is set at -13.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.83. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), the company’s capital structure generated 460.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.16. Total debt to assets is 47.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 420.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.