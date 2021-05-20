Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/21 that SolarEdge Stock Is Beaten Down. Why It’s Not Out.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 97.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $294.74, which is $70.86 above the current price. SEDG currently public float of 51.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 983.41K shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went up by 12.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.26% and a quarterly performance of -26.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.62% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $276 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $333, previously predicting the price at $347. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEDG, setting the target price at $365 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

SEDG Trading at -10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.18. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw -26.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $261.23 back on May 03. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 296,350 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $2,612,315 using the latest closing price.

GANI MARCEL, the Director of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $293.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that GANI MARCEL is holding 27,033 shares at $879,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+31.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +9.62. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.94. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.96. Total debt to assets is 27.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.