Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.23. The company’s stock price has collected -21.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Passage Bio Announces Pre-Clinical Data Presentation at Annual ASGCT Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PASG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Passage Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00. PASG currently public float of 46.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PASG was 324.18K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG stocks went down by -21.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.04% and a quarterly performance of -38.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for Passage Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.34% for PASG stocks with a simple moving average of -31.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PASG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PASG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PASG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PASG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PASG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PASG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PASG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

PASG Trading at -26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares sank -26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG fell by -17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.82. In addition, Passage Bio Inc. saw -48.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from Romano Gary, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Mar 15. After this action, Romano Gary now owns 0 shares of Passage Bio Inc., valued at $211,013 using the latest closing price.

Quigley Jill M., the Chief Operating Officer of Passage Bio Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $30.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Quigley Jill M. is holding 295,284 shares at $39,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -90.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.34. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.98.