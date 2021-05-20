Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.15. The company’s stock price has collected 9.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SC) Right Now?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.38, which is -$3.04 below the current price. SC currently public float of 60.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SC was 890.03K shares.

SC’s Market Performance

SC stocks went up by 9.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.48% and a quarterly performance of 44.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.74% for SC stocks with a simple moving average of 60.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

SC Trading at 24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SC rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. saw 72.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SC starting from Baer Joshua, who sale 4,504 shares at the price of $26.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, Baer Joshua now owns 15,597 shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., valued at $119,063 using the latest closing price.

Broderick Sandra M, the EVP, Head of Operations of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., sale 11,500 shares at $25.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Broderick Sandra M is holding 55,103 shares at $293,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.16 for the present operating margin

+75.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stands at +10.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.06. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), the company’s capital structure generated 732.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.99. Total debt to assets is 80.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.