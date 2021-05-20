Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $417.98. The company’s stock price has collected -5.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE :LAD) Right Now?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAD is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $447.18, which is $99.7 above the current price. LAD currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAD was 300.69K shares.

LAD’s Market Performance

LAD stocks went down by -5.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.01% and a quarterly performance of -11.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Lithia Motors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.54% for LAD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAD by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LAD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $310 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAD reach a price target of $312. The rating they have provided for LAD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAD, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

LAD Trading at -12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAD fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $373.52. In addition, Lithia Motors Inc. saw 12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAD starting from McIntyre Shauna, who sale 110 shares at the price of $388.97 back on Apr 22. After this action, McIntyre Shauna now owns 1,730 shares of Lithia Motors Inc., valued at $42,787 using the latest closing price.

Miramontes Louis, the Director of Lithia Motors Inc., sale 350 shares at $381.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Miramontes Louis is holding 3,570 shares at $133,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+16.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lithia Motors Inc. stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.60. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), the company’s capital structure generated 158.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.24. Total debt to assets is 51.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.