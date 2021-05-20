Is Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) a Keeper?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.44. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/18/21 that Joe Rogan says ‘straight white men’ are being silenced by ‘woke’ culture

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE :SPOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $265.41, which is $102.42 above the current price. SPOT currently public float of 135.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.73M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.76% and a quarterly performance of -37.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Spotify Technology S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.87% for SPOT stocks with a simple moving average of -21.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $340 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPOT, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.11. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw -29.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.49 for the present operating margin

+25.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spotify Technology S.A. stands at -7.37. The total capital return value is set at -8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.60. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.06. Total debt to assets is 9.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.