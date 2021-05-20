Is Omeros Corporation (OMER) a Keeper?

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) went down by -13.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Omeros Announces Extension of FDA Review Period for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA

Is It Worth Investing in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ :OMER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMER is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Omeros Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $12.31 above the current price. OMER currently public float of 59.75M and currently shorts hold a 22.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMER was 624.40K shares.

OMER’s Market Performance

OMER stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.52% and a quarterly performance of -22.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Omeros Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.10% for OMER stocks with a simple moving average of -4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMER stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMER in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMER reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for OMER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to OMER, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

OMER Trading at -20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMER fell by -20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.73. In addition, Omeros Corporation saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMER starting from Demopulos Gregory A MD, who sale 35,206 shares at the price of $17.76 back on Apr 08. After this action, Demopulos Gregory A MD now owns 2,026,986 shares of Omeros Corporation, valued at $625,259 using the latest closing price.

Demopulos Gregory A MD, the CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT of Omeros Corporation, sale 37,407 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Demopulos Gregory A MD is holding 2,026,986 shares at $669,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.84 for the present operating margin

+96.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omeros Corporation stands at -187.04. The total capital return value is set at -94.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.28. Equity return is now at value 97.50, with -90.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.