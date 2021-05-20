Is a Correction Looming Ahead for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) went down by -7.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that HOOKIPA to present Phase 1 safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity data on HB-201 and HB-202 for the treatment of advanced HPV16+ cancers at ASCO

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $4.48 above the current price. HOOK currently public float of 22.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOK was 217.92K shares.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOK stocks went up by 14.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.49% and a quarterly performance of 59.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.99% for HOOK stocks with a simple moving average of 51.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOK reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for HOOK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to HOOK, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

HOOK Trading at 26.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +42.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.23. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 71.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR, who sale 328,620 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Apr 21. After this action, SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR now owns 3,177,574 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., valued at $3,812,386 using the latest closing price.

SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR, the 10% Owner of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., sale 36,829 shares at $13.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that SOFINNOVA CAPITAL VI FCPR is holding 3,506,194 shares at $503,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-272.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -225.09. The total capital return value is set at -35.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.45. Total debt to assets is 5.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.11.