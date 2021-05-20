Here’s Our Rant About EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s stock price has collected 20.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 45 min ago that EZGO announces purchase of land and industrial property to support Rapid Expansion of its E-bicycle production operations

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :EZGO) Right Now?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 395.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for EZGO Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EZGO currently public float of 3.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZGO was 153.61K shares.

EZGO’s Market Performance

EZGO stocks went up by 20.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.83% and a quarterly performance of -36.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for EZGO Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for EZGO stocks with a simple moving average of -21.71% for the last 200 days.

EZGO Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO rose by +19.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw -69.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.74 for the present operating margin

+10.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at +0.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.15.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.