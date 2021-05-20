Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Just Got Our Attention

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s stock price has collected -1.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Ecolab Revises Date for Its 2021 Investor Day to Tuesday, September 14

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE :ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECL is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ecolab Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $230.53, which is $17.6 above the current price. ECL currently public float of 284.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECL was 981.62K shares.

ECL’s Market Performance

ECL stocks went down by -1.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly performance of 1.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Ecolab Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.81% for ECL stocks with a simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $220 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $225. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECL, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

ECL Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.57. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Mulhere Timothy P, who sale 24,471 shares at the price of $228.27 back on May 07. After this action, Mulhere Timothy P now owns 18,967 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $5,585,995 using the latest closing price.

Simermeyer Elizabeth A, the EVP & PRES – HC & LIFE SCI of Ecolab Inc., sale 7,691 shares at $227.53 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Simermeyer Elizabeth A is holding 8,943 shares at $1,749,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 11.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 115.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.56. Total debt to assets is 39.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.