Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) went down by -2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE :CBD) Right Now?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBD is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.07, which is $4.89 above the current price. CBD currently public float of 158.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBD was 2.98M shares.

CBD’s Market Performance

CBD stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.79% and a quarterly performance of 55.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.69% for CBD stocks with a simple moving average of 57.96% for the last 200 days.

CBD Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBD fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao saw 71.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stands at +2.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81.

Based on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD), the company’s capital structure generated 127.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.13. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.