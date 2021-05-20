Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Just Got Our Attention

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) went up by 10.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Advanced Emissions Solutions Initiates Strategic Alternatives Review to Maximize Shareholder Value

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :ADES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADES is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. ADES currently public float of 13.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADES was 177.36K shares.

ADES’s Market Performance

ADES stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.65% and a quarterly performance of -10.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.92% for ADES stocks with a simple moving average of 17.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADES stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADES in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $18 based on the research report published on February 06th of the previous year 2017.

ADES Trading at 12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADES rose by +12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.72 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stands at -32.96. The total capital return value is set at -10.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18.

Based on Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES), the company’s capital structure generated 31.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.98. Total debt to assets is 17.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.