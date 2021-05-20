A Lesson to Learn: DPCM Capital Inc. (XPOA)

DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Leading Mobile Entertainment Company Jam City to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Merger with DPCM Capital, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE :XPOA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DPCM Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XPOA currently public float of 30.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPOA was 261.45K shares.

XPOA’s Market Performance

XPOA stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.51% and a quarterly performance of -13.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.95% for DPCM Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for XPOA stocks with a simple moving average of -4.79% for the last 200 days.

XPOA Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOA rose by +0.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, DPCM Capital Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-582.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for DPCM Capital Inc. stands at -582.11.