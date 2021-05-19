Why Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.11. The company’s stock price has collected -0.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that CCC Information Services Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Is It Worth Investing in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE :DGNR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DGNR currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGNR was 608.00K shares.

DGNR’s Market Performance

DGNR stocks went down by -0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.46% and a quarterly performance of -17.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.40% for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.99% for DGNR stocks with a simple moving average of -15.73% for the last 200 days.

DGNR Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGNR fell by -0.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. saw -25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGNR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.