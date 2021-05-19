Why Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) went down by -7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.37. The company’s stock price has collected -6.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Axon Launches New Virtual Reality Simulator Training for Today’s Public Safety Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AXON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $178.00, which is $48.32 above the current price. AXON currently public float of 63.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXON was 479.06K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stocks went down by -6.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.01% and a quarterly performance of -30.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Axon Enterprise Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.72% for AXON stocks with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $179 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

AXON Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.70. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from KROLL MARK W, who sale 4,204 shares at the price of $124.94 back on May 12. After this action, KROLL MARK W now owns 13,403 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $525,260 using the latest closing price.

Ahsan Jawad A, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 4,444 shares at $146.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ahsan Jawad A is holding 126,127 shares at $652,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.08 for the present operating margin

+61.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.22. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 2.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.44. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.